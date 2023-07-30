Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelon Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

