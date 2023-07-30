EOS Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002581 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $831.17 million and approximately $48.93 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008764 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002871 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002095 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003067 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003238 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001109 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,215,984 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,215,983 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
