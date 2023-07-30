EOS (EOS) One Day Volume Hits $50.28 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002575 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $828.72 million and $50.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002059 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002952 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,265,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,263,564 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

