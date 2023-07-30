EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.39 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

