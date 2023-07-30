Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.05. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,120,561 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

In other news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,486 shares of company stock worth $620,040 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.