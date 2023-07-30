Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4% against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $132,517.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,955,374 coins and its circulating supply is 66,954,541 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

