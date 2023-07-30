Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. 2,807,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

