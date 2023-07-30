Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.22% of Houlihan Lokey worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 6.5 %

HLI traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $108.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

