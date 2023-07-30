Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 40,138 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,138 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.72% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 544,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

