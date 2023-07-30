Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 3,166 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,347. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

