Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 911,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,494. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

