Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $230,973,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

MRCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,335. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

