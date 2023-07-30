Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 55,729 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 532.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,729 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,808,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 315.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 392,145 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,814,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.51. 200,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of -0.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

