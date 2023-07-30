Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.44% of Cogent Communications worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.90. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $273,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $273,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

