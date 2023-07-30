Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $23.94 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279,760 shares during the period. NeoGenomics makes up 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

NEO traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,290. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

