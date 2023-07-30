Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,226 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.28% of ChampionX worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,435 shares of company stock worth $6,834,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChampionX Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,705. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

