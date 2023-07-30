Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 88,478 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,478 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Insmed were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 1,696,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,682. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.