Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $49,505,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Terreno Realty by 4,951.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,278,000 after buying an additional 656,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,107,000 after buying an additional 529,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,948. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

