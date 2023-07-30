Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.58% of Ameresco worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $57.42. 243,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

