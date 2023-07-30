Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 195,067 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,067 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.