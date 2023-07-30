Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 16,356 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,874 shares of company stock worth $9,036,034. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.17. The stock had a trading volume of 261,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.38. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.