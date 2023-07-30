Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 15,844 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.45% of Utz Brands worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Utz Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Utz Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dylan Lissette acquired 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,179.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $54,881.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,103,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dylan Lissette purchased 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,179.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 919,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,309. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.00%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

