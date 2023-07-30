Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 13,533 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.50% of Cogent Communications worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,331 shares of company stock worth $4,901,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Communications Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.39. 507,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.08%.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

