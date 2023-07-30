Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 111,870 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 111,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 308,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,816. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

