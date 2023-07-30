Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 47,161 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 1,521,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,660. The stock has a market cap of $566.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.12. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

