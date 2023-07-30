Emerald Advisers LLC Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ChampionX worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.