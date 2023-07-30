Emerald Advisers LLC Has $16.30 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

MRCY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 225,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,335. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

