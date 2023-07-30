Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.66% of Cutera worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cutera by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 179.2% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Price Performance

NASDAQ CUTR traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Cutera

(Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.