Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 232,828 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,828 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Credo Technology Group worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 1,108,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,990. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,390,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,951,331 shares of company stock worth $47,949,385 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

