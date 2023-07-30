EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.75-$11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $112.85 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at $43,907,936.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

