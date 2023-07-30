Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eltek Stock Up 2.4 %

ELTK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -1.50. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eltek in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

