Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $525.00 at Citigroup

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $458.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.28 and its 200-day moving average is $390.02. The stock has a market cap of $435.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

