Efinity Token (EFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.16 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,616,380 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

