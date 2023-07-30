EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 5,431 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:H traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.18. 591,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,374. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.