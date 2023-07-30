EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 4,344 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,183,000 after acquiring an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.78. The stock had a trading volume of 373,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

