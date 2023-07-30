EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.26 on Friday, reaching $899.79. 1,879,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,921. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $843.81 and a 200 day moving average of $694.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

