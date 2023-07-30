EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,796. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.