EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,612,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,512,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

