EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,134. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.93. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

