EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 888 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $7,433,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.62. 1,243,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,879. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $893,717.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,509 shares in the company, valued at $41,292,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,427 shares of company stock worth $41,304,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

