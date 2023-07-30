Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Financial Contrast

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 4.27% 8.93% 3.52% Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care and Nanophase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 2 2 3 0 2.14 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus target price of $44.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Nanophase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.17 billion 0.93 $98.60 million $1.81 21.84 Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.83 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -17.25

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewell Personal Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Nanophase Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

