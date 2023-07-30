Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,612,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,512,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.