Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.52. 921,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $155.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,720 shares of company stock worth $30,159,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

