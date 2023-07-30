Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. 494,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.