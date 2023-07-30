Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WHR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 662,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

