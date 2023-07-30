Edge Capital Group LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $248.44. 2,095,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,395. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

