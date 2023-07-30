Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VO traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. 590,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average is $213.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

