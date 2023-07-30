Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. 5,993,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

