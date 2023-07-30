Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 7,154 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,448. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

