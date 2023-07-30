Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,577,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,316. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

